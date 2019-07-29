World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,801 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christian Bruch purchased 1,474 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.21 per share, for a total transaction of $264,155.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $199.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $206.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.01.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.