World Asset Management Inc Purchases 359 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.29. The stock had a trading volume of 771,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,338. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.08. The stock has a market cap of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.73.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

