World Asset Management Inc Purchases 222 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,410. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $155.04 and a 12 month high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 41.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,613,717.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.07.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

