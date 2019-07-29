World Asset Management Inc Purchases 13,228 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 85,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 337,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 85,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie set a $90.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $546,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,489 shares of company stock worth $7,603,985. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,362,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,612,208. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

