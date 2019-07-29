World Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% during the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 46,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,770,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 26.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $368.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,884. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $373.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

