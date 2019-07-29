World Asset Management Inc Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,573,000 after acquiring an additional 411,700 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 31,213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 356,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,603,000 after acquiring an additional 354,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,112,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,812,000 after acquiring an additional 247,616 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 61,981.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 198,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,021,000 after acquiring an additional 197,721 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5,158.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 148,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 145,931 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.83. 951,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $245.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 22.09%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price objective on Brookline Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

