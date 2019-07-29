World Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $871,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $380,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,698 shares of company stock worth $3,643,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.01. 51,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,456. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

