Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.56

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 1861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.