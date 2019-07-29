Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.56

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 1861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Woori Financial Group by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.
