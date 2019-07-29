WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 472 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.04. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.79.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

