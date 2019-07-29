Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Woodside Petroleum Limited (ASX:WPL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.73. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 2,111,353 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.35.

In other news, insider Peter Coleman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$37.09 ($26.30), for a total value of A$1,112,700.00 ($789,148.94).

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

