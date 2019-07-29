Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.50

Shares of Woodford Patient Capital Trust PLC (LON:WPCT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67), with a volume of 5154239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.30 ($0.70).

The firm has a market cap of $463.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.81.

About Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT)

Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, early stage, growth stage, and mature stage investments. These include companies at a pre-revenue and pre-profit stage which have strong intellectual property and technology. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

