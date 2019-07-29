WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 418 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Acushnet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 327.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 71,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 48,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.59.

NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,272. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Acushnet had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $433.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

