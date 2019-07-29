WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,499 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.11.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,169. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.28 and a fifty-two week high of $305.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.56.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total transaction of $2,791,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

