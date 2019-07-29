WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 36.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,338 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,358,000 after purchasing an additional 174,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,908,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,655,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 3.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,097,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,052,000 after purchasing an additional 123,035 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 467.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,475,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valvoline by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,211,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 403,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.19. 18,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,860. Valvoline Inc has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 76.15%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research set a $77.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.