WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $193,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on USNA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sidoti downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

USNA traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.00. 16,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,545. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

