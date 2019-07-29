WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $702,000 Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPAR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,084.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 52,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $3,547,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,449.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 58,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,051. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

