WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 493.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,409 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 29,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.72. 7,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,962. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

