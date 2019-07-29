WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,223 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in ANSYS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 11.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.88. 3,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,949. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.94. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $215.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 17.08%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

In related news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $320,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $118,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

