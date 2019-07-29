William Blair Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $802.65 million, a PE ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 5,622 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $196,938.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,635. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at $9,489,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

