Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Update

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,500 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 1,179,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of WSR opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $512.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.02. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 98.28%.

WSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

