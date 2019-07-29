Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd cut its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern comprises 4.6% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd owned 0.12% of NorthWestern worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 86,738 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $37,535,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $108,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWE stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,251. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.60. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $74.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.82 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

