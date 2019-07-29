Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 1.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $26.97. 48,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of -0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 50.78%. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

