WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) Insider Stephen Clarke Sells 47,799 Shares

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) insider Stephen Clarke sold 47,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,139 ($27.95), for a total transaction of £1,022,420.61 ($1,335,973.62).

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 2,122 ($27.73) on Monday. WH Smith Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,678 ($21.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,222 ($29.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,023.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.23.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WH Smith presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,303 ($30.09).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

