WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Dubyak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,267 shares of company stock valued at $8,960,178. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,836,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,518,000 after acquiring an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,809,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,357,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,680,000 after acquiring an additional 202,492 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 14.5% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,204,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,279,000 after acquiring an additional 152,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 37.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,135,000 after acquiring an additional 311,484 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.85. 696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. WEX has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $221.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.45.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $381.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

