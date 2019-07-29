Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) Stock Position Reduced by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI makes up 3.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 1,972.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

