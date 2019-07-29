Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Given a $44.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has been given a $44.00 price target by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,641,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,215,316. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Daily Journal Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $2,004,580,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,606,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4,699.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,844,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

