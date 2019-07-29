Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) a $107.00 Price Target

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has been assigned a $107.00 target price by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.32. 823,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 519.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 141,541 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 110,674 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.