Welch Group LLC Sells 4,314 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Welch Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 59,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $301.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,977,297. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.01. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.