Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for STMicroelectronics (STM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA: STM) recently:

7/26/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €16.50 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €17.30 ($20.12) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of STM traded down €0.31 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €17.10 ($19.88). The company had a trading volume of 1,814,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.47. STMicroelectronics NV has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

