Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $85,245.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,083.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478 shares of company stock valued at $549,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price target for the company. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.73.

Alphabet stock traded down $13.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,236.72. The company had a trading volume of 127,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,497. The company has a market cap of $868.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,114.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

