We Are One Seven LLC Invests $4.62 Million in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,000. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC makes up about 1.5% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 973.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period.

BIL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.53. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a twelve month low of $1,603.40 and a twelve month high of $1,790.00.

