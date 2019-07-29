WBI Investments Inc. Takes $588,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Amdocs by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOX. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,050. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

