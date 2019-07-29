WBI Investments Inc. Invests $455,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $173.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.06.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

