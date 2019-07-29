Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.21

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.21 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 3488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WVE shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lowered Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $725.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 971.48% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $82,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

