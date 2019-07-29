Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given a $127.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) has been given a $127.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

WM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Luxfer from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $24.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $83.22 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,098 shares of company stock valued at $14,483,420 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Waste Management by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,715,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,408 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.