Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,026,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,623 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $117,980,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,817,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $807,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 23,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $843,834.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,390.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,589 shares of company stock worth $4,110,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Buckingham Research set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

USFD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.96. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. US Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

