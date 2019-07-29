Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 22,845 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,845 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.1% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.73.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,344,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,338. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $284.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

