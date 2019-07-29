Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,138 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $6,972,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 7,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,721 shares of company stock worth $12,554,774. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $284.09. 18,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,096. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.11 and a 52 week high of $292.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

