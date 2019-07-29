Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,084,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $4,283,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $340,165.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,643,290 over the last ninety days. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $2.42 on Monday, reaching $71.12. 36,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,128. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -789.78 and a beta of 1.13. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

