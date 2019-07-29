Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $909,000 in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.
Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.99. 11,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43. Avantor Inc has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $19.58.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
Featured Article: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.