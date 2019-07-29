Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $909,000 in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.99. 11,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43. Avantor Inc has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.70 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aptiv from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

