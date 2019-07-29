Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $2.39 Million in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 574,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 295.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 93,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.00. 72,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

