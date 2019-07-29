Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 381.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 292,236 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 3.3% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $29,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,743,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,516,000 after purchasing an additional 769,477 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,854,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,005,000 after purchasing an additional 126,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,243,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,949,000 after purchasing an additional 636,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,011,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,434,000 after purchasing an additional 142,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $708,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,425.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.83. 156,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,449. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $83.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

