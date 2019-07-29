Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Shares in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 164,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after buying an additional 41,022 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 544.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $596,408.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,035 shares of company stock worth $2,378,874. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,194. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $116.00 and a twelve month high of $163.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.