Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639,712 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Walt Disney by 14,778.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 52,838,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after buying an additional 9,190,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,001,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,302,868,000 after buying an additional 896,051 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,205,324,000 after buying an additional 1,031,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,124,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,181. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.13. The company has a market cap of $260.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

