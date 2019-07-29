Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,640 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 427.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,732,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $109,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,322 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $674,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,522,000 after purchasing an additional 834,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,417,000 after purchasing an additional 632,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

