W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Given a $83.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) has been assigned a $83.00 price objective by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE GRA opened at $71.00 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $513.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, VP Mark A. Shelnitz sold 11,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $900,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,679.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William C. Dockman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $360,803.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,384.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,688,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,032,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,543,000 after acquiring an additional 67,442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,490,000 after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

