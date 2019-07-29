Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given a $152.00 Price Target by Argus Analysts

Argus set a $152.00 target price on Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VMC. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cloudera to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.44.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.28. 877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $82.52 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $236,719.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,468.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total transaction of $180,402.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,553.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 114.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.