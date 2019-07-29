Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up to $18.25

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.63, but opened at $18.25. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 481,903 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on VOD shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 54,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

