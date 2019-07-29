Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) received a $36.00 price objective from stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 147,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,898. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.65 million, a PE ratio of -148.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 16,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $494,051.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth $9,489,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

