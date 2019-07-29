Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.00. Visterra shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 5,241 shares trading hands.

About Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST)

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

